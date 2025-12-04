Breaking down federal and state hemp laws

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has been pushing to ban intoxicating hemp products in the state. But a Franklin County judge ordered a temporary injunction on that ban. Now that injunction has ended.

As lawmakers in Ohio and Kentucky grapple with drafting new laws regarding the regulation of growing and distributing hemp, what will congress' new ban on most hemp derived products mean for states?

Guests:



Haley BeMiller, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Alex Kreit, director, Center on Addiction Law & Policy, associate professor of law, Northern Kentucky University

