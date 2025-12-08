© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Economy
Cincinnati Edition

Shopping for the holidays? What you need to know about logistics

Published December 8, 2025 at 4:01 AM EST
Pixabay

U.S. delivery companies are projected to handle 2.3 billion packages this year according to ShipMatrix, a logistics consulting company. That number exceeds the volume for 2024 by 5%.

But with supply chain issues, grounded cargo planes and tariff policies, we could see higher prices, a scarcity of some items and new fees on shipping.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with an operations expert and local shop owners about navigating online and instore purchases.

Guests:

  • Sachin Modi, department head, University of Cincinnati Department of Operations, Business Analytics, and Information Systems
  • Sandi Stonebraker, owner, Stoney's Etc
  • Michael Hubbard, co-owner, Woodburn Games

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editiontariffslogistics
