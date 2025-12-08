Shopping for the holidays? What you need to know about logistics
U.S. delivery companies are projected to handle 2.3 billion packages this year according to ShipMatrix, a logistics consulting company. That number exceeds the volume for 2024 by 5%.
But with supply chain issues, grounded cargo planes and tariff policies, we could see higher prices, a scarcity of some items and new fees on shipping.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with an operations expert and local shop owners about navigating online and instore purchases.
Guests:
- Sachin Modi, department head, University of Cincinnati Department of Operations, Business Analytics, and Information Systems
- Sandi Stonebraker, owner, Stoney's Etc
- Michael Hubbard, co-owner, Woodburn Games
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.