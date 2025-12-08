Shopping for the holidays? What you need to know about logistics

U.S. delivery companies are projected to handle 2.3 billion packages this year according to ShipMatrix, a logistics consulting company. That number exceeds the volume for 2024 by 5%.

But with supply chain issues, grounded cargo planes and tariff policies, we could see higher prices, a scarcity of some items and new fees on shipping.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with an operations expert and local shop owners about navigating online and instore purchases.

Guests:

Sachin Modi, department head, University of Cincinnati Department of Operations, Business Analytics, and Information Systems

Sandi Stonebraker, owner, Stoney's Etc

Michael Hubbard, co-owner, Woodburn Games

