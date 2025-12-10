Will your homeowners insurance cover damage when you need it?

More than three years after a tree fell on their Middletown home, Jim Leonard and Susie Breigenzer still have a leaky roof.

The couple asked State Farm Fire & Casualty Co. to replace their entire roof, but the company offered to replace 22 shingles instead.

An insurance industry watchdog told WCPO 9 News that insurance companies are becoming more aggressive when it comes to limiting claims on property and casualty coverage. Do you know what your policy would cover?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss changes in the insurance industry and the implications for homeowners.

We invited State Farm to be part of this discussion. A spokesman said it would be inappropriate for the company to comment on individual claims and sent this statement:

"We have been working with our customer and their attorney since their loss and believe we have provided every benefit available to them within their policy.”

Guests:



Jim Leonard, Middletown homeowner

Susie Breigenzer, Middletown homeowner

Martin Weiss, Ph.D., founder, Weiss Ratings

Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9

Ways to listen to this show:

