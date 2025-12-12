© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Rising childcare costs, money for a new stadium, dead vultures and more top stories

Published December 12, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

The cost of childcare has become unmanageable for families across Ohio. Now an advocacy group is sounding the alarm about a potential shortfall in funding to help families. On Cincinnati Edition, we hear about possible solutions.

Plus, the status of state funding for a new Cleveland Browns stadium.

And, what caused dozens of vultures to drop dead outside a local school, and how did state officials respond?

Guests:

  • Jessie Balmert, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
  • Paula Christian, I-Team reporter, WCPO

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.
Subscribe to our podcast

