Rising childcare costs, money for a new stadium, dead vultures and more top stories
The cost of childcare has become unmanageable for families across Ohio. Now an advocacy group is sounding the alarm about a potential shortfall in funding to help families. On Cincinnati Edition, we hear about possible solutions.
Plus, the status of state funding for a new Cleveland Browns stadium.
And, what caused dozens of vultures to drop dead outside a local school, and how did state officials respond?
Guests:
- Jessie Balmert, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Paula Christian, I-Team reporter, WCPO
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.
