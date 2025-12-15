© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

'Mr. Cincinnati' Jim Tarbell serenades Lucy May

Published December 15, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST
Credit Holly Brians Ragusa

If you’ve ever driven north on Vine Street into Over-the-Rhine, you’ve seen Jim Tarbell in mural form. Wearing a tuxedo and tipping his top hat, he’s painted on the side of a four-story building larger than life.

Now Jim Tarbell, known as “Mr. Cincinnati,” is the subject of two books being published this month. One called Tarbell on Broadway and another called Tarbellpalooza. He joins us on Cincinnati Edition to discuss his time as a music promoter, restaurateur, politician and preservationist. We're also joined by curator of the book Tarbellpalooza Greg Hand.

Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionJim TarbellArnold's Bar & GrillLudlow GarageGreg Hand
