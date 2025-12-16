What happens when a teen is arrested

This summer, Cincinnati leaders strengthened youth curfew rules in an effort to combat crime in the city. Teens have been in the news this year for a number of crimes, from carjacking to possession of firearms.

But a lot of teen crimes don't make the headlines. Reporter Cameron Knight spent time at Hamilton County Juvenile Court Youth Center's intake department and found that though kids and teens enter in handcuffs, many leave with their parents.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what an arrest is like for youth.

Guests:

Cameron Knight, breaking news reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Brian Bell, director of detention, Hamilton County Juvenile Court Youth Center

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

