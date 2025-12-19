© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Banks development, Hyde Park Square debate, police chief leave and more top stories of 2025

Published December 19, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

From a summer spike in violence to intoxicating hemp bans to a debate over development in Cincinnati, it's been a busy and newsworthy year.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the top news of the year with the journalists who covered key issues.

Guests:

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

