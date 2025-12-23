© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Cozy up for holiday stories with a delightfully twisted twist

Published December 23, 2025 at 4:01 AM EST
Closeup of the Cincinnati Public Radio Christmas tree.
Lucy May
/
WVXU
Cincinnati Public Radio's 2025 Christmas tree.

This time of year is filled with traditions — from the food we eat, to the songs we sing and even how we gather with family and friends.

Are holiday stories part of the fun for you?

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with a local storyteller to hear some tales that are inspired by the holidays — but have a new twist.

Guest:

  • Paul Strickland, storyteller and theater artist

More information about Paul Strickland’s Tell Stories Better workshops for writers, performers, artists and dreamers of all kinds can be found here.

Today’s show is pre-recorded. You can listen at noon or catch a replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected