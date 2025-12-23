© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Jake Speed and friends remember Katie Laur with a Christmas Eve song

Published December 23, 2025 at 10:07 AM EST
WVXU
from left Ma Crow, Jake Speed and Ed Cunningham.

Christmas Eve night in 2004, a blizzard hit Cincinnati. Singer Katie Laur was stuck in Kaldi’s Coffee House in Over-the-Rhine when inspiration struck.

That night she wrote a ballad about strangers in a bar on Christmas Eve.

Now Jake Speed — of Jake Speed & the Freddies — has reworked the old song with a new twist. He joins us on Cincinnati Edition to perform the song with a few friends.

Guests:

Katie Laur Jake Speed & the Freddies Comet Bluegrass Allstars
