Jake Speed and friends remember Katie Laur with a Christmas Eve song

Christmas Eve night in 2004, a blizzard hit Cincinnati. Singer Katie Laur was stuck in Kaldi’s Coffee House in Over-the-Rhine when inspiration struck.

That night she wrote a ballad about strangers in a bar on Christmas Eve.

Now Jake Speed — of Jake Speed & the Freddies — has reworked the old song with a new twist. He joins us on Cincinnati Edition to perform the song with a few friends.

Guests:



Jake Speed of Jake Speed & The Freddies

Ma Crow of Ma Crow Company and The Farmer and the Crow

Ed Cunningham of The Comet Bluegrass Allstars

