Politics
Cincinnati Edition

Ohio overhauls dangerous dog law

Published January 7, 2026 at 4:00 AM EST
Pixabay

Ohio has a new law that will increase penalties for owners of aggressive dogs that attack and seriously injure people. And a case before the Ohio Supreme Court could change how landlords handle their tenants’ pets.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss details of the new law and the state Supreme Court case.

Guests:

  • Ohio State Representative Kevin Miller, Newark Republican
  • Beth Ward, chief dog warden, Cincinnati Animal CARE
  • Laura Bischoff, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

