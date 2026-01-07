Ohio overhauls dangerous dog law

Ohio has a new law that will increase penalties for owners of aggressive dogs that attack and seriously injure people. And a case before the Ohio Supreme Court could change how landlords handle their tenants’ pets.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss details of the new law and the state Supreme Court case.

Guests:



Ohio State Representative Kevin Miller, Newark Republican

Beth Ward, chief dog warden, Cincinnati Animal CARE

Laura Bischoff, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Subscribe to our podcast