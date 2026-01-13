Two books explore Cincinnati in maps

What can cartography tell us about Cincinnati? Two recent publications explore the city in maps — from the food we eat to the places we work and how we get around.

The books are focused on more than just where roads intersect and landmarks can be found. In our discussion, we look into the Queen City's brewing traditions, cuisines known throughout the region and models of transportation that have been considered in Greater Cincinnati.

On Cincinnati Edition, we speak with the author of Cincinnati's Foodshed: An Art Atlas and the editor and cartographer of Cincinnati in 50 Maps to learn about the region's rich history, present development and potential future.

Guests:

The Mercantile Library will host a panel discussion called "Mapping the City: The stories cartography tells about Cincinnati" at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 15. More information is available online.

