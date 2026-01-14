© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
If a veteran in Boone County is in crisis, this team is trained to help

Published January 14, 2026 at 4:01 AM EST
When a veteran is in crisis, the problems can be complex.

Now Boone County has a specially trained Veteran Response Team to help.

The team is the first of its kind in Kentucky. And it’s made up of deputies who are military veterans themselves.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the need for the team, the training the deputies underwent and the types of crises they’re trained to handle.

Guests:

  • Major Philip Ridgell, public information officer, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
  • Sgt. Jeff Nagy, Veterans Response Team leader, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
  • Ron Michaelson, Veterans Justice Outreach Specialist, Cincinnati VA Medical Center

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.
