If a veteran in Boone County is in crisis, this team is trained to help

When a veteran is in crisis, the problems can be complex.

Now Boone County has a specially trained Veteran Response Team to help.

The team is the first of its kind in Kentucky. And it’s made up of deputies who are military veterans themselves.

RELATED: Boone County launches Kentucky’s first Veteran Response Team

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the need for the team, the training the deputies underwent and the types of crises they’re trained to handle.

Guests:

Major Philip Ridgell, public information officer, Boone County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Jeff Nagy, Veterans Response Team leader, Boone County Sheriff’s Office

Ron Michaelson, Veterans Justice Outreach Specialist, Cincinnati VA Medical Center

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

