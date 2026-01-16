Sounding the alarm about volunteer firefighters, federal worker whiplash and more top stories

A conservative influencer sparks a massive childcare investigation and now Ohio Republicans want changes to state law to root out fraud. On Cincinnati Edition, the proposed bill and why federal action has childcare advocates worried.

Then, The Ohio Newsroom sounds the alarm on the volunteer firefighter crisis with fewer recruits, smaller budgets and slower response times.

Plus, federal worker whiplash: Local employees called back to work after being placed on leave.

Guests:



Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau



Kendall Crawford, reporter, The Ohio Newsroom



Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO



Nick Swartsell, reporter, WVXU

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast