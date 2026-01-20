What the One Big Beautiful Bill means for your federal taxes

Tax season is upon us. Have you started thinking about what changes at the federal level could mean for your tax return?

The One Big Beautiful Bill championed by President Trump and passed by Congress made permanent many of the temporary tax law changes that were passed in 2017.

It also includes changes in how tips and overtime are taxed for certain workers and new charitable tax incentives.

But who stands to benefit the most?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the changes in the law and which Americans are poised to get the biggest tax breaks.

Guests:



Roy Mitchell, CPA, Kunimura Mitchell & Co., LLC

Kenneth Miller, professor of management, Sullivan University

Corey Husak, director of tax policy, Center for American Progress

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

