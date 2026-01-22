© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

Connie Pillich on her first year as Hamilton County prosecutor

Published January 22, 2026 at 4:01 AM EST
Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich at a June 17 news conference regarding the police shooting of Ryan Hinton.
Nick Swartsell
/
WVXU
In her first year as Hamilton County prosecutor, Connie Pillich has decided controversial cases.

And she’s faced criticism for her decisions on several of them — from a neo-Nazi protest to officer-involved shootings and a 1995 capital murder case.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss those cases, the backlash she’s faced, and how she approaches politically charged issues.

Guest:

  • Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

