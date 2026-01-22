Connie Pillich on her first year as Hamilton County prosecutor
In her first year as Hamilton County prosecutor, Connie Pillich has decided controversial cases.
And she’s faced criticism for her decisions on several of them — from a neo-Nazi protest to officer-involved shootings and a 1995 capital murder case.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss those cases, the backlash she’s faced, and how she approaches politically charged issues.
Guest:
- Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich
