Hamilton County drug court faces uncertainty around federal funding

Hamilton County’s Drug Court is facing uncertainty around federal funding. That’s because the Trump administration canceled around $2 billion in grants for mental health and substance abuse treatment nationwide last week. But Judge Nicole Sanders with the Drug Treatment and Recovery Board says the next day the order to end the grants was reportedly reversed.

The whiplash effect is causing confusion for Hamilton County programs which are supposed to receive $2.7 million over several years.

Judge Sanders joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss what this money means for her court, what the uncertainty is doing to operations and how they are addressing the opioid crisis.

