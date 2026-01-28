Could grocery delivery be a solution for food insecurity?

Nearly 100 households in Winton Hills are part of a year-long pilot program that will provide free grocery delivery and $100 each month.

The city of Cincinnati is funding the program in partnership with Kroger to address food insecurity, although those taking part in the program can use the money they receive to buy more than just food.

But is grocery delivery a long-term solution?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the pilot program, what it means for the community and the long-term implications.

Tiffany Brown, chief opportunity officer, city of Cincinnati

Rameka Smith, co-treasurer, Winton Hills Community Council

Crystal Robinson, Winton Hills resident, community council housing task force member

