Why are boys struggling, and how to care for them emotionally

Our boys may be in crisis. Headlines talk about a "masculinity problem” and “young men adrift.” Are boys falling behind in academics and social emotional skills? What does the data show about why boys and men are struggling?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the attention and nurturing boys really need, why we might not be giving it, and how to raise boys for better educational and emotional outcomes.

Guests:



Joshua Coleman, Ph.d., clinical psychologist and senior fellow at the Council on Contemporary Families



Claire Cain Miller, reporter covering gender, families and education, The New York Times

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast