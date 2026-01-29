What does it take to care for a 21st century pet?
It’s easy to get overwhelmed as a pet owner these days.
We’re constantly inundated with advertisements about new gadgets, gourmet pet food and products claiming they are the best on the market for our furry friends.
On Cincinnati Edition, we help you wade through the information that's being thrown out at you with the help of our pet show experts.
We can’t take calls or emails from listeners, but we will hear questions from our live studio audience.
Guests:
- Emily Ward, DVM, Veterinary Dentist, MedVet Cincinnati
- Denise Johnson, DVM, veterinarian and certified cat behavior consultant
- Nick Hof, certified professional dog trainer and owner, Paws Look Listen
- Meghan Colville, shelter director, Cincinnati Animal CARE
