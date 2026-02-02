© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Health
Cincinnati Edition

Questions women are asking about perimenopause and hormone treatment

Published February 2, 2026 at 4:01 AM EST
Menopause has been having a “moment.” Is it time for perimenopause to get some attention?

On Cincinnati Edition, the questions women are asking their doctors. We discuss the latest on hormone replacement therapy, why some women are taking testosterone, and is it safe?

Guests:

  • Lisa Larkin, MD, founder, Concierge Medicine of Cincinnati
  • Betsey LeRoy, MD, gynecologist and obstetrician, TriHealth

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
