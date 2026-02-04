© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Cincinnati Edition

College affordability and how student loans are changing

Published February 4, 2026 at 4:01 AM EST
University of Cincinnati

Are you confused about student loans? Millions of borrows are trying to keep up with jarring changes.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss new rules on repayment. Plus, the University of Cincinnati launches a new grant to help students afford college.

Guests:

  • Jack Miner, vice provost for enrollment management, University of Cincinnati
  • Danielle Douglas-Gabriel, national higher education reporter, The Washington Post

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editionstudent loansUniversity of Cincinnati
Stay Connected