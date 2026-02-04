What will Ohio property tax reform mean for counties, agencies and schools?

State lawmakers passed several bills last year to provide property tax relief for Ohio homeowners.

But what impact will those reforms have on the local governments and agencies that rely on property tax revenue?

And will those reforms lead to more — or larger — levies on the ballot?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the impact of property tax reform on homeowners and the government services and agencies Ohio residents use.

Guests:



Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus

Lee Ann Emmons, superintendent, Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

