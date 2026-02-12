© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Law
Cincinnati Edition

What does the law say about federal agents and 'absolute immunity?'

Published February 12, 2026 at 4:01 AM EST
a man in a white shirt speaks while gesturing with his left hand
Brandon Bell
/
AP
Vice President JD Vance speaks to reporters during a visit to the U.S. border with Mexico Wednesday, March 5, 2025 in Eagle Pass, Texas.

The day after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot Renee Good during an encounter in Minneapolis, Vice President JD Vance asserted the agent was protected by “absolute immunity.”

A few weeks later, the vice president appeared to change his stance, saying that federal officials were investigating the fatal shooting "in a way that respects people's rights."

Legal experts say the reality of "absolute immunity" is complicated.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what the law says, along with case law on the issue and the challenges facing people who sue ICE for injuries or damages.

Guests:

  • Michael Mannheimer, professor of law, Salmon P. Chase College of Law, Northern Kentucky University
  • Amy Brittain, investigative reporter, The Washington Post

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

