Ohio legislators are drafting bills about AI. Are they enforceable?

Several bills the Ohio legislature is debating have to do with artificial intelligence.

House Bill 469 would make it clear that AI cannot be recognized as a person in Ohio and has been called out for its language that clarifies a human cannot marry a chatbot.

House Bill 524 would require developers and platforms to take action to prevent AI from giving out information about how someone could hurt or kill themselves and direct them to sources for therapy instead.

Similarly, the goal of Senate Bill 163 is “to prohibit simulated child pornography, and to prohibit identity fraud using a replica of a person.” One of the requirements of the bill is that AI-generated materials must have a watermark.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss these bills and talk to a legal expert about how difficult they might be to enforce if passed.

Guests:

Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Stacy Cole, partner, KMK Law

