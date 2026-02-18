Remembering the Rev. Jesse Jackson's legacy

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a powerful leader in the Civil Rights movement, died Tuesday, Feb. 17.

During his lifetime, he fought for racial equality, ran for president of the United States twice, and advocated for issues such as access to education and healthcare.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss his life and legacy.

Guests:

Hamilton County Commission Vice President Alicia Reese

Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU

