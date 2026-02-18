© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

Remembering the Rev. Jesse Jackson's legacy

Published February 18, 2026 at 4:00 AM EST
a man in a wheelchair smiles and waves while wearing a suit as people also in suits stand behind him on a stage
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Rev. Jesse Jackson waves during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a powerful leader in the Civil Rights movement, died Tuesday, Feb. 17.

During his lifetime, he fought for racial equality, ran for president of the United States twice, and advocated for issues such as access to education and healthcare.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss his life and legacy.

Guests:

  • Hamilton County Commission Vice President Alicia Reese
  • Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.
