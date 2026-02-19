Advocates monitoring anti-LGBTQ legislation and policies

Advocates are watching closely as Ohio lawmakers debate bills targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

This comes after state lawmakers passed several bills targeting transgender youth during their last legislative session — and as the federal government threatens to withhold funding from health care systems that provide gender-affirming care for trans youth.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what’s being proposed at the state and federal level and the impact it could have on individuals and families.

Guests:



Daniel Taylor, governor on the steering committee, Greater Cincinnati Human Rights Campaign

Sol Andrew Kersey, political action co-chair, Greater Cincinnati Human Rights Campaign

E, local parent of a trans child

Greater Cincinnati Human Rights Campaign hosts its 2026 dinner on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati. The theme is Woven Together, focusing on the diversity within the LGBTQ+ community. More information is available online.

