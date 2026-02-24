The reason for high heating costs and tips to help

February heating bills have come due. Are you experiencing sticker shock?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss some of the more surprising reasons for the high heating costs and helpful strategies if you are struggling to pay your bill.

Guest:



Amy Spiller, regional president, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

