Ohio issues statewide spotted lanternfly quarantine and expands its quarantine for box tree moth

The Ohio Department of Agriculture announced it was expanding its quarantine for the invasive spotted lanternfly from 18 counties to statewide on Feb. 17. This comes just weeks after the ODA expanded its limits for the quarantine of box tree moths on Jan. 30.

Both the invasive pests pose a threat to Ohio plants. According to the ODA, under the quarantine, products such as trees and nursery stock may not be moved out of Ohio without a compliance agreement, permit or inspection certificate.

Producers are preparing, but how should you? And what else do you need to do to get your garden ready for warmer weather?

On Cincinnati Edition, we have a panel of experts to answer all your gardening questions for the coming spring.

Guests:

Jon Butcher, president-owner, Madison Tree Care & Landscaping, Inc

Mary Dudley, director of education, Civic Garden Center

Joe Boggs, assistant professor, The Ohio State University Department of Entomology



Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

