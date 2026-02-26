The roles of prosecutors and public defenders in public safety

Cincinnati was in the national spotlight last summer after video of a Downtown brawl went viral.

At the time, the city’s police chief said a “revolving door of justice” contributed to Cincinnati’s crime problem.

So, how does the criminal justice system work in Hamilton County?

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with the county prosecutor and a public defender about their work and roles in the system and rates of recidivism.

Guests:



Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich

Angela Chang, director, Hamilton County Public Defender Youth Defense Division

