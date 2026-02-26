Will Trump Rx save you money of prescriptions?

President Trump has promised to lower prescription drug prices and this month his administration launched a new website he says will deliver massive, immediate savings on those drug costs.

But the program, TrumpRx has created confusion for some consumers who are wondering if the website is a pharmacy, if they can apply their insurance and if they will truly save money.

On Cincinnati Edition we talk to a pharmacist and an expert on drug pricing about those questions and more.

Guests:



Emmanuel Ayanjoke, owner, Altev Community Pharmacy

Antonio Ciaccia, president, 3 Axis Advisors

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

