Looking back on the 1884 Hamilton County Courthouse riots

Public outrage over a jury's decision is at the center of a new podcast series called Truth Deferred: The National Guard Massacre, which explores the violent events that occurred in March of 1884 in downtown Cincinnati.

After a verdict of manslaughter was returned in a situation which many saw as a clear case of murder, riots ensued and nearly 60 people were killed — many by the National Guard.

On Cincinnati Edition, we speak with the creators of Truth Deferred: The National Guard Massacre about what happened all those years ago.

Guests:

Amy and Mike Morgan, creators and hosts of Truth Deferred: The National Guard Massacre

This conversation was pre-recorded so we can't take your phone calls.

