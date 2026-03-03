© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Looking back on the 1884 Hamilton County Courthouse riots

Published March 3, 2026 at 4:00 AM EST
Public outrage over a jury's decision is at the center of a new podcast series called Truth Deferred: The National Guard Massacre, which explores the violent events that occurred in March of 1884 in downtown Cincinnati.

After a verdict of manslaughter was returned in a situation which many saw as a clear case of murder, riots ensued and nearly 60 people were killed — many by the National Guard.

On Cincinnati Edition, we speak with the creators of Truth Deferred: The National Guard Massacre about what happened all those years ago.

Guests:

  • Amy and Mike Morgan, creators and hosts of Truth Deferred: The National Guard Massacre

This conversation was pre-recorded so we can't take your phone calls.

