Are you owed unclaimed funds?

Ohioans are rushing to collect unclaimed funds. But how do you know if you’re owed money?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how to check for unclaimed funds.

Plus, Ohio’s sports stadiums want a cut of that money too. We discuss the court battle over using those dollars for sports facilities.

Guests:



Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Megan Lyons, financial planner, Foster and Motley

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast