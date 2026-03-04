© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Understanding road diets and traffic reconfigurations

Published March 4, 2026 at 4:01 AM EST
This track hoe is breaking up sections of River Road so crews can pour new asphalt. This is one of three steps they will do to repave nearly four miles of the road.
Road diets can be a significant safety measure to prevent pedestrian crashes, but they also can be a major pain for drivers.

Two proposed reconfigurations locally — one on a portion of Reading Road in Ohio and one on part of Dixie Highway in Kentucky — have drawn lots of comments from residents.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the benefits of these road calming efforts and the backlash they sometimes face.

Guests:

  • Julie Metzger Aubuchon, mayor of Florence, Kentucky
  • Bree Millard, district traffic studies engineer, Ohio Department of Transportation District 8
  • Jeremy Thompson, highway safety program safety engineer, Ohio Department of Transportation

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

