Understanding road diets and traffic reconfigurations

Road diets can be a significant safety measure to prevent pedestrian crashes, but they also can be a major pain for drivers.

Two proposed reconfigurations locally — one on a portion of Reading Road in Ohio and one on part of Dixie Highway in Kentucky — have drawn lots of comments from residents.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the benefits of these road calming efforts and the backlash they sometimes face.

Guests:

Julie Metzger Aubuchon, mayor of Florence, Kentucky

Bree Millard, district traffic studies engineer, Ohio Department of Transportation District 8

Jeremy Thompson, highway safety program safety engineer, Ohio Department of Transportation

