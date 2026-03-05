New study looks at alternatives to medication for teens with depression

A new study out of the University of Cincinnati examines alternatives to medication for treating adolescents with depression and anxiety.

Could a nonpharmacological approach offer relief without the side effects sometimes associated with selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)?

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the clinical trial which will examine an amino acid called N-acetylcysteine (NAC) as well as a psychotherapy intervention called mindfulness-based cognitive therapy (MBCT).

Guest:



Fabiano Nery, MD, PhD, associate professor, University of Cincinnati Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

