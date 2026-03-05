Why Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana all got failing grades on child sex trafficking report cards

The Epstein files are shining light on the crime of child sex trafficking.

But children continue to be exploited across the world, with the U.S. Department of Justice calling child sex trafficking “a pervasive and underreported crime.”

So, what can state legislatures do to help survivors?

One national nonprofit says lawmakers in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana could be doing a whole lot more.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss why all three states got failing grades for how well they protect children who have been commercially, sexually exploited — and hear recommendations to help trafficking survivors.

Guests:



Sarah Bendtsen, director of policy strategy, Shared Hope International

Louis Tobin, executive director, Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

