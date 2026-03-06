Riverfront Live shooting, Iranians in Cincinnati respond to war, plus more top stories
Two men are now charged in connection with a nightclub shooting that injured nine people. On Cincinnati Edition, we look at the data on shootings over recent years and Mayor Aftab Pureval's reaction to this incident.
Then, Iranians in Cincinnati respond to U.S.-Israeli airstrikes.
Plus, FC Cincinnati has plans to expand TQL Stadium. And Kroger's new CEO outlines his plans for competitive pricing.
Guests:
- Cameron Knight, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- David Ferrara, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Marlena Lang, reporter, WCPO
- Patricia Gallagher Newberry, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Steve Watkins, staff reporter, Cincinnati Business Courier
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.