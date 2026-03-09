Will lawmakers provide more relief for the ongoing pain of Ohio's property taxes?

Ohio homeowners are still struggling with high property tax bills.

State lawmakers passed tax relief measures late last year, but the new laws haven’t provided much immediate relief.

Some legislators continue to craft bills to reform the state’s system.

But an effort is underway to abolish property taxes in Ohio completely.

On Cincinnati Edition, a state senator in the thick of the debate discusses other legislative options and what abolishing the state’s property tax could mean.

Guests:



Ohio Sen. Louis “Bill” Blessing, R-Colerain Township

Haley BeMiller, political reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

