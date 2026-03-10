© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

Lawmakers want to expand surveillance in Ohio child care centers

Published March 10, 2026 at 4:01 AM EDT
Pixabay

Viral video spurred national coverage of childcare fraud in Minnesota, both credible and fabricated claims. Now Ohio lawmakers want to tighten restrictions on centers here.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss a pair of bills that would tighten restrictions on child care centers in the state.

Guests:

  • Ali Smith, senior project coordinator, Policy Matters Ohio
  • Lynanne Gutierrez, president & CEO, Groundwork Ohio

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic.

Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editionchildcare
