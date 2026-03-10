Lawmakers want to expand surveillance in Ohio child care centers
Viral video spurred national coverage of childcare fraud in Minnesota, both credible and fabricated claims. Now Ohio lawmakers want to tighten restrictions on centers here.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss a pair of bills that would tighten restrictions on child care centers in the state.
Guests:
- Ali Smith, senior project coordinator, Policy Matters Ohio
- Lynanne Gutierrez, president & CEO, Groundwork Ohio
