Cincinnati Edition

Ethics in the workplace: Is compliance training effective?

Published March 11, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
A landmark court ruling from 1996 is the basis for employee ethics training. Now, 30 years on, how effective is it?

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss compliance in the workplace and how to build an ethical environment for employees.

Guests:

  • Neil Taylor, director, University of Cincinnati College of Law Corporate Law Center
  • Bridget McGraw, general counsel, GE Aerospace

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

