© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Can Cincinnati cut red tape for developers while also giving residents a voice?

Published March 12, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
city hall
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU

The city of Cincinnati is restructuring its development department under a new Office of Strategic Growth.

Officials announced the new office early last month along with a plan to establish a 10-year cycle for comprehensive neighborhood plans.

Can the approach cut red tape for developers while also empowering residents of the city’s 52 neighborhoods?

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with a Council member who pushed for the change, a developer and two community council representatives.

Guests:

  • Cincinnati City Council member Evan Nolan
  • Mona Jenkins, president, Walnut Hills Area Council
  • Katie Query, president, Westwood Civic Association
  • Kate Greene, president, Urban Sites

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected