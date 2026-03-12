Can Cincinnati cut red tape for developers while also giving residents a voice?

The city of Cincinnati is restructuring its development department under a new Office of Strategic Growth.

Officials announced the new office early last month along with a plan to establish a 10-year cycle for comprehensive neighborhood plans.

Can the approach cut red tape for developers while also empowering residents of the city’s 52 neighborhoods?

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with a Council member who pushed for the change, a developer and two community council representatives.

Guests:



Cincinnati City Council member Evan Nolan

Mona Jenkins, president, Walnut Hills Area Council

Katie Query, president, Westwood Civic Association

Kate Greene, president, Urban Sites

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

