Can Cincinnati cut red tape for developers while also giving residents a voice?
The city of Cincinnati is restructuring its development department under a new Office of Strategic Growth.
Officials announced the new office early last month along with a plan to establish a 10-year cycle for comprehensive neighborhood plans.
Can the approach cut red tape for developers while also empowering residents of the city’s 52 neighborhoods?
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with a Council member who pushed for the change, a developer and two community council representatives.
Guests:
- Cincinnati City Council member Evan Nolan
- Mona Jenkins, president, Walnut Hills Area Council
- Katie Query, president, Westwood Civic Association
- Kate Greene, president, Urban Sites
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.
