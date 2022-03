Monday – Thursday at 3:30 p.m., Monday - Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Each day, Vox's Today, Explained breaks down a single news story or cultural phenomenon—explaining it in an approachable, inspiring and helpful way. Fans of former NPR Morning Edition host Noel King will be happy to know that she is now a co-host of Today, Explained, along with longtime host Sean Rameswaram.