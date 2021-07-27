-
Some may have forgotten but there was an influential Apple long before Steve Jobs and iPhones. Apple Records was the home of the Beatles for many years…
Elaine Diehl spoke by phone with singer/songwriter Livingston Taylor on November 14th about his upcoming concert at the 20th Century Theater on December…
Acclaimed singer/songwriter Karla Bonoff will perform an intimate concert of old and new favorites on Thursday, May 30 at the 20th Century Theatre in…
Chris Smither is one of those singer/songwriters who's been on the scene for fifty years and loves to keep bringing joy to his fans with his music.…
Many of us who experienced the 60's music scene are familiar with the songs of singer/songwriter & folksinger Tom Rush. We're delighted that he's still…
A who's-who of local musicians will take the stage of the 20th Century Theatre in Oakley for a tribute to the great Stevie Wonder on July 1. Acclaimed…
Join us this Saturday night, June 17th at 11pm, for a one-hour tribute to local music legend Tim Goshorn who passed away a couple of months ago. The…
Local musician Tim Goshorn passed away earlier this year, now his friends and collaborators are celebrating his life and music with a memorial concert,…
Tonight's blues show which airs Saturday night, 11pm, June 3rd begins with two songs by the Allman Brothers Band in honor of Gregg Allman who passed away…
It's official: The D.W. Eye comedy club reunion mentioned on WVXU-FM's "Around Cincinnati" in March will be Friday, June 23, at the 20th Century Theatre…