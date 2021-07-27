-
Interaction with a fake tree trunk is helping the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden encourage natural foraging behaviors with meerkats and more.The…
GE Additive, a subsidiary of GE Aviation with test facilities in West Chester, is making aircraft engine parts so complex that better 3D printers are…
Friday the Guinness Book of World Records declared GE Aviation's GE9X engine the world's most powerful jet engine. Complete with 134,000 lbs. of thrust…
Researchers at Rice University, the University of Washington and others have created a working blood vessel network on a 3D printer that could eventually…
The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis was one of the first museums to offer free 3D printing of its art collection, all in an effort to…
As amazing as it sounds, 3D printed parts can now talk wirelessly to smart devices without electronics. This means consumers can hook up an attachment to…
Have you ever wanted to turn down the sound of a TV sports announcer and turn up the crowd noise or hear the coaching? It's possible with 3D audio…
A new report says the global 3D printing market will hit $32.3 billion by 2025, an increase of $25 billion. It's easy to see why with the most complicated…
Every year the 3D global market is losing $100 billion due to manufacturing theft according to the latest statistics. Those losses could eventually total…
It’s a place for creative people and business owners alike to bring their ideas to life: the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County Main…