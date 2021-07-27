© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
5K

  Community
    Community
    Mason's Shalom Center Works To Protect Senior Citizens Suffering Abuse
    The National Council on Aging estimates that one in every 10 Americans, aged 60 or older, has been the victim of some type of abuse or neglect. But elder…
  Local News
    Local News
    CityLink benefits from upcoming fun run
    CityLink, Cincinnati’s one-stop location for a myriad of social and governmental services to assist residents in need, is one of the beneficiaries of this…
  Sports
    Sports
    The New Bockfest 5K
    It’s growing very close to the serious running season, and there’s a new run on the horizon that’s part of a newly dubbed Christian Moerlein Beer Series…
  Sports
    Sports
    Head of the Hidden Dragon
    Do you like to run? Do you like to row? Would you like to do both on the same day? You can on October 27 when the Clermont Crew presents the Head of the…
  Sports
    Sports
    One Fun Run or Walk 5K
    Tonight at 6:00 pm is the One Fun Run or Walk 5K at West Chester Hospital, benefitting West Chester Hospital, Building Blocks for Kids and Maple Tree…
  Sports
    Sports
    Cheetah Run 2012
    Two contributors in one segment! The Cincinnati Zoo’s Thane Maynard (heard Sunday mornings on Cincinnati Edition) is in The Front Row with Betsy Ross to…
  Sports
    Sports
    30th Annual Newtown 5K on August 11
    Thane Maynard, director of the Cincinnati Zoo and Cincinnati Edition contributor, is the honorary starter for the 30th Annual Newtown 5K coming up…