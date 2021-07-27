-
A three-judge panel must now decide if it will uphold a decision keeping Kentucky's only abortion clinic open. EMW Women's Surgical Center and the the…
Ohio’s 35 day period of early voting – beginning next Tuesday - will remain in effect after a three-judge panel of the Cincinnati-based Sixth Circuit…
It's a waiting game now as judges in the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals mull over arguments to both overturn and uphold federal decisions in same sex…
A federal appeals court in Cincinnati will hear arguments Wednesday on five same-sex marriage cases that could possibly provide the foundation for a…
A major court ruling Friday declares that Ohio may not ban early in-person voting on the three days just before election day itself. A federal appeals…