Updated: Jan. 28, 3 p.m.Hamilton County commissioners Thursday gave final approval to taking over 911 dispatching for the city of Norwood. County…
An investigation is underway after a Cincinnati 911 dispatcher apparently mishandled a call and the patient died Jan. 12 in a Groesbeck Road apartment.In…
Hamilton County Judge Robert Ruehlman says he will announce on Jan. 22, 2020 whether to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit naming the City of Cincinnati and…
Cincinnati officials say they've shaved five weeks off the time it takes to hire call takers and dispatchers for the city's emergency communications…
Hamilton County residents will find out soon if they'll be asked to overturn a quarter-percent sales tax increase approved in October to balance the…
The President of the Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police is asking city council to close its investigation into the April death of 16-year-old Kyle…
Kyle Plush's family is critical of the findings from two independent reviews of the city's response to his death in April.Kyle died after getting stuck in…
Cincinnati officials are launching a series of public service announcements encouraging people to sign up for Smart911. The Smart911 website allows people…
Cincinnati is working to streamline the process to hire 911 call takers and emergency dispatchers. The goal is to reduce the time between when people…
Cincinnati Police are now accepting tips through the department's just-launched mobile app.Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac says the new app is similar…