Almost one in 10 residents in Greater Cincinnati reported they know someone who has relapsed into addiction or suffered a drug overdose during the height…
The OneFifteen living facility is a lot like a dorm room. Up to 58 people will eventually occupy double rooms together, share a kitchen and work toward…
Judge Heather Stein Russell gets to see women transform from the first day they enter her courtroom to the day they graduate. Russell oversees a program…
A Kentucky law that allows for involuntary treatment of people facing addiction is now being challenged as unconstitutional. The Matthew Casey Wethington…
Addiction treatment organizations are continuing to serve their clients while navigating the coronavirus pandemic.Agencies are turning to telehealth in…
In 2017, Ohio had the second highest rate of drug overdose deaths involving opioids in the U.S. with more that 4,293 reported deaths that year, according…
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is backing a study to take an in-depth look at the genetic factors behind substance abuse disorder. Yost believes this...
Some addiction treatment clinics offer IV infusions of a mix of supplements — including something known as NAD. The treatment isn't proven to work and is not FDA-approved for addiction.
Bouncing on a purple exercise ball, Alyssa talks to her new teacher about what classes she needs to graduate.
The opioid epidemic has ravaged cities across the United States. And just a couple of years ago, Dayton, Ohio, had one of the nation’s worst overdose...