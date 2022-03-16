Ohio has a severe shortage of behavioral health workers - right when we need them most

A new study has found that Ohio is facing a severe shortage of behavioral health workers — the professionals who provide mental health and addiction care.

A survey by the Ohio Council of Behavioral Health and Family Services found that 98% of behavioral health agencies were experiencing difficulty recruiting staff, while 88% reported having difficulty retaining staff once they were hired.

To make matters worse, that shortfall comes as the opioid crisis and COVID-19 pandemic increase demand for the vital services behavioral health workers provide.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the shortfall and what can be done to address it are Ohio Council of Behavioral Health & Family Services Providers CEO Teresa Lampl; NewPath Child & Family Solutions CEO Eric Cummins; and NewPath Chief Impact Officer Tricia Mullins.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

