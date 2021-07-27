-
Months long waitlists, out-of-pocket costs and a burgeoning mental health crisis is pushing care out of reach for some families.
Cincinnati Children's is breaking ground on a new inpatient mental health facility in College Hill Friday. The $99 million building will replace the…
After many mass violence incidents, there is often the speculation that the perpetrator has a mental illness, but research suggests that the link is weaker than publicly perceived. And this repeated association leaves millions of Americans suffering from social backlash.
Nationally, there are about 13 psychiatrists for every 100,000 people. In Indiana, there are only six for every 100,000 people, which is among the worst ratios in the U.S.
On this Earth Day, you may be thinking how much nature has helped you over this past year. You may not know exactly why going outside makes you feel…
More than one in five adolescents will experience a mental health disorder, including depression and anxiety. This puts them at a higher risk for suicide,…
Like a lot of students these days, a lot of kids in Mason, Ohio, are sad and anxious. And they’re talking about it on the internet, saying things like…
A researcher at the University of Cincinnati is studying whether electrical stimulation of the spinal cord can be helpful in treating certain psychiatric…
A program to improve and provide access to mental health and substance use programs geared toward Ohio K-12 students, teachers and staff is getting a $6…
These long months of masks, social distancing, shutdowns and remote learning have been unbearably hard on everyone. Especially out nation's young people.…