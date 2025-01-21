Why your therapist dropped your insurance
Are you shopping for a therapist in the new year? It can be hard to find a provider who will take your insurance.
On Cincinnati Edition, we ask why more therapists are turning away from insurance, the struggle patients are facing to cover the expense, and how to make therapy more affordable.
Guest:
- Aneri Pattani, senior correspondent, KFF Health News
