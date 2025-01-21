© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Why your therapist dropped your insurance

Published January 21, 2025 at 4:01 AM EST
Close-up of a mental health counselor taking notes during a therapy session with a client in her office
Close-up of a mental health counselor taking notes during a therapy session with a client in her office

Are you shopping for a therapist in the new year? It can be hard to find a provider who will take your insurance.

On Cincinnati Edition, we ask why more therapists are turning away from insurance, the struggle patients are facing to cover the expense, and how to make therapy more affordable.

Guest:

  • Aneri Pattani, senior correspondent, KFF Health News

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
